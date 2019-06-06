CMT Awards: Carrie Underwood Stuns on Red Carpet Alongside Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood was the picture of perfection as she walked the blue carpet with husband Mike Fisher ahead of Wednesday’s CMT Awards.

Stepping out in a plunging nude mini dress complete with powder blue and gold embroidery details, Underwood showed off her signature toned legs in an ensemble that fit the occasion perfectly, while Fisher kept things simple in a slate button-down shirt and black pants.

It’s a big night for the “Southbound” artist, who is up for the top prize of the 2019 CMT Awards — Video of the Year — while her clip for “Love Wins” is up for Female Video of the Year.

She is also scheduled to take the stage for a performance at the Nashville award ceremony, which celebrates the top country music videos of the year with fans voting for their favorites.

Up against Underwood for video of the year are Kane Brown for “Good as You,” Luke Combs for “She Got the Best of Me,” Kelsea Ballerini for “Miss Me More,” and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels for “Coming Home.”

The ceremony is being hosted by Little Big Town for the second year in a row, and will feature performances by Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.

It’s a big week for Underwood even if she walks away without an award. The country star revealed earlier this week that a music video for her new song “Southbound” is coming Saturday.

Writing the party anthem as a woman was a challenge, she revealed upon its initial release.

“I don’t know if there was one specific line that was the hardest to write, but there was a song called ‘Southbound,’ that was kind of surprisingly hard to write for being just a fun light song,” she told CMT.com. “But because it was a fun party song it was interesting just to write it not from some [guy] singing it. It’s a lot easier to write a party song if you’re a guy.”

Photo credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT