CMA Awards 2019: Kacey Musgraves Asks If You Can ‘Die From a Hangover’ After Wild Two-Win Night

Kacey Musgraves has won plenty of awards in her career already, but after two wins during the CMA Awards Wednesday night, the singer was left wondering if you can “die from a hangover.” The 31-year-old won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Rainbow.” She also had a very special moment on stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when she sang “Rainbow Connection” and “Rainbow” with country legend Willie Nelson.

After the crazy night, Musgraves took to Twitter, where she asked her fans, “Can you die from a hangover? asking for a friend who is actually me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musgraves beat out Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood and Album of the Year winner Maren Morris for the Female Vocalist title. When she picked up the award, Musgraves told the audience how important the “female creative spirit” is.

“Words can’t express just how meaningful and truly unbelievable this past couple of years have been,” she told PopCulture.com and other media in her acceptance speech. “But ultimately I just want to say that I feel that the female creative spirit and female energy is really needed right now, it’s really important, I feel like it’s something that Earth needs.”

She continued, “So whether it’s me that’s up here or any of the other women in this category, I just think that it’s a beautiful thing and I’m very appreciative. Thank you so much, I love country music. I have an amazing team; they work their asses off.”

Musgraves’ “Rainbow” was also nominated for Song of the Year, but Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” took home the award. Combs also won Male Vocalist of the Year, while Garth Brooks won the top prize, Entertainer of the Year.

Musgraves’ 2018 album Golden Hour won Album of the Year at the CMAs last year and won the prestigious Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Musgraves also won Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy” and Best County Album for Golden Hour.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Musgraves noted that her outlook on life has been changing, but she is still the same person.

“I’ve always had a sarcastic nature, a rebellious spirit. Asking for forgiveness rather than permission is my MO,” Musgraves explained in September. “Growing up in Texas, I’ve always had a strong idea of what I do and don’t like. And that doesn’t always serve me well. It can be narrow-minded. I have to work at expanding, at being more flexible, and at knowing that if something isn’t my idea, it doesn’t mean it’s not as good as my idea.”

She later said she has no interest in changing her artistic style to please others.

“People are craving truth; they’re craving something real… People are tired of having a corporatized version of something shoved in their face. Now more than ever, it’s important that artists of all kinds show exactly who they are,” she said.

Musgraves is headlining her own Christmas special, appropriately titled The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on Nov. 29. Guests include Camila Cabello, James Corden, Fred Armisen, Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Zooey Deschanel and the Radio City Rockettes.

Photo credit: Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images