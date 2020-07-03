Chris Young has officially released his song "If That Ain't God" after first sharing it with fans in a short clip on social media. The song, which was written by Young, Matt Roy, Mitchell Oglesby, and Greylan James and co-produced by Young and Chris DeStefano, is all about believing in a higher power and celebrating God's presence in the protagonist's life.

"It's such a special song," Young told PEOPLE. "I think right now a lot of people can use this. It's just a positive, uplifting message. It's talking about some of the things in life that you take for granted, whether it's little stuff or big stuff, and you look around and you're like, 'Man if that ain't God, I don't know what it is.' I was jealous that I had never thought of that title on my own before because it's just a brilliantly written song. [The songwriters] allowing me to be a part of it and put my own spin on it meant the world to me."

The first verse of the song talks about a child who recovered from cancer, and Young shared that the lyrics really resonated with him because his father was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009.

"The first verse of the song talks about walking down, getting a cup of coffee and seeing a good story on the news about somebody beating cancer," he shared. "And I've experienced that in my family with my dad. [He] lost a part of one of his lungs and came back and you'd never know if you saw him today that he went through all that. I'm still lucky to have my dad around... and not taking it for granted."

Young released "If It Ain't God" after first teasing it on social media, where his fans' reaction was overwhelming. "As far as making something a single, you really want everybody else to be just as excited about it as you are," he said. "It was really cool seeing the level of response that I got from people [about 'If That Ain't God']. So being able to put it out there and make it the new single off the record and have something they haven't heard yet is pretty awesome."

The 35-year-old celebrated the release on Thursday with a clip of himself and his dog, Porter. "He's excited. I'm excited," Young said. "'If That Ain't God' is out right now — I hope you guys have already heard it, if you haven't go get it. Very very proud of this one, very uplifting song and something I think we all need right now."