Watch Chris Young Perform ‘Losing Sleep’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Chris Young recently traded a late-night show for a morning gig, performing on the ABC morning talk show, Good Morning America. The singer sang his latest No. 1 hit, “Losing Sleep,” as well as his current single, “Hangin’ On.”

Young is playing several fairs and festivals throughout the remainder of the summer, and will then resume his Losing Sleep World Tour in September, with Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver serving as his opening acts. Every time he takes the stage, the Grand Ole Opry member tries to remain as authentic and open with his fans as possible.

“I think it’s important for anyone who wants to be an artist to be genuine,” Young told Rare Country. “Especially these days, you need to really show people who you are and, once that clicks and they know a lot about you, and about what you want to say and who you want to be as an artist, you overlap that with stories. And all of a sudden, there is a real relationship that forms. And in the span of a live show, it’s just taken to a whole new level.”

The new leg of Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour includes a show in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m going to be in Nashville in September, so Bridgestone is obviously a big moment for me, to be able to play that,” Young recently tells PopCulture.com. “There’s a whole long list … We’re just going to be all over the place, so people really should check that out and make sure they see it, because it’s a lot of fun.”

Whether it’s a small venue or a packed arena, Young relishes the chance to perform in front of his fans.

“I’ve stepped on stage in buildings where I’ve opened for other people, maybe even places where I’ve been the first of three, playing 15 or 20 minutes,” Young tells the Regina Leader Post. Now it’s my headlining show and I have all the time in the world if I want it to do whatever I want and the building is full of people — there’s not a whole lot of feelings that is that much adrenalin mixed with ‘This is really a cool thing.’ It’s pretty special.”

Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows by visiting his website. Download “Losing Sleep” on iTunes.

