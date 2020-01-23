Chris Janson Is Obsessed With This Seasonal Starbucks Drink

If Chris Janson seems extra energetic, it might because of all of the caffeine he consumed. The 33-year-old just revealed he is obsessed with one seasonal Starbucks drink, which he buys in bulk when they are available and stashes them away in his fridge, so he can drink multiple ones each day until they run out.

“It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte –– only from Starbucks,” Janson revealed via ABC News. “Nobody makes it as good as they do.”

Unfortunately, the Pumpkin Spice latte is only around during the holidays, so Janson traveled to all the nearby Starbucks to get as many as he could before they ran out.

“I’ve been liquidating all the stashes around Nashville, because they stop them at Thanksgiving,” Janson said. “But that’s not good enough for me. So I know that there’s Targets and all kinds of stuff that has Starbucks. So … I would go in and I’ve liquidated them.”

“I buy ’em 10 at a time,” he continued. “I put them in my fridge and I drink them, just hand over fist. I had like six today.”

Still, even that wasn’t enough for Janson, so he convinced a Starbucks employee to show him how to make them himself, so he can enjoy them anytime.

“It’s real simple. You have to make it with a Starbucks espresso machine,” Janson noted. “So I’m getting one of those now. That might be my No. 1 gift.”

“Then you just pour the pumpkin spice stuff that I got off eBay into it, and drink it,” he added. “Add a little milk and stir it up and go for it … I don’t really drink any coffee other than that, though.”

Janson’s favorite drink, at least when his Pumpkin Spice Lattes run out, is either Mountain Dew or water. The “Good Vibes” singer has no problem writing and releasing drinking songs, like “I Can Fix a Drink,” and “The Power of Positive Drinkin’,” even though he rarely imbibes himself.

“I like a nice pomegranate martini, because I think it tastes good,” Janson told PopCulture.com. “I like a nice French Flirt martini because I think it tastes good, but I’m not an in excess kind of guy. I used to be, but I’m not anymore. When I got married, I quit. I’ll put it like this, I can count in the last ten years how many martinis I’ve had on two hands, and that’s it.”

