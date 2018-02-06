Chris Janson Invited to Become a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Chris Janson received one of the biggest honors of his life on Monday night, Feb. 5, when he was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The “Buy Me a Boat” singer was headlining his own sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium, when Opry member Keith Urban joined Janson to sing a duet of John Michael Montgomery’s hit, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction)”.

Little did Janson know, he was about to get the biggest surprise of the night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chris it’s amazing for you to have a sold-out show at the Ryman,” Urban said from stage. “It’s one of my most favorite places in the world to play. I remember when I was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry here, so well, it’s only natural I say we would like to invite you to be the newest member of our family!”

A teary Janson replied, “The Opry is where my heart is. I could probably die if I never got to do anything else.”

Janson’s road to country music began at the Ryman — or, to be more accurate, outside of the hallowed stage. The Missouri native moved to Nashville in 2004 without any money, or prospects, and slept in his car parked near the Ryman for the first few weeks, until he landed a regular gig at the popular honky-tonk, Tootsie’s, which allowed him to get a small place of his own. Still, sometimes Janson can’t believe how far he has already come.

“The two things I always wanted in this business were to play the Opry and be on the radio, that’s it,” Janson told Nashville’s Tennessean.

Janson also has big plans as he becomes a member of the Opry, including honoring those who have gone before him.

“I’m a thankful person,” Janson says. “I have a lot of people who fight for me. I just felt like we won together. Getting to play music for a living is winning. I don’t believe in clubs. I always said the only club I believe in was the Opry. I promised the Opry a long time ago that if I was ever inducted, I would be a major flag bearer and I will be.”

A date for his official Grand Ole Opry induction has yet to be announced.

Janson’s latest album, Everybody, was released in September. The record includes the No. 1 hit, “Fix a Drink.” Janson will hit the road next week, to serve as the opening act on Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour. Dates and more information can be found on Janson’swebsite.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Opry