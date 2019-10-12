Carrie Underwood Explains Why She Doesn’t Do Choreography

Carrie Underwood is known for her voice, and while the singer always puts on an entertaining show, she doesn’t want to do too much to distract from the main event.

“I can’t really do (choreography),” she told POLLSTAR. “Any time I’ve tried, it’s never felt right – and the vocals suffer. There are certain places you have to be for certain things, sure, but that just happens. … Being super natural and not involving your brain (to count steps), your body will take you there,” she explained. “The singing, the music, it will move you. Then it becomes a place of joy! I’m doing what I was born to do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she doesn’t have too many planned movements, Underwood uses her entire body to sing, often doubling over when hitting a particularly powerful note.

“I definitely use my whole body,” she laughed. “I have involuntary body spasms when I sing, which is funny because I don’t realize it when I’m actually singing. When I look back at performances on TV, and I didn’t realize, it sort of catches you.”

“My best performances are when I’m lost in the songs,” she reflected. “Just surrender to the music, really throw yourself into it. My husband [former NHL star Mike Fisher] talks about it, too. How when he goes out to play hockey, it’s always best when he’s just in the zone.”

The Oklahoma native is currently on the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which packs over 20 songs into each night’s show, almost all of which are very vocally challenging.

“I like pushing myself,” Underwood said. “Going onstage and giving my all gives me something I can’t get anywhere else. It’s a rush to really go for those notes and be in the moment.”

The mom of two added that her extensive catalogue of songs made it difficult when it came to oganizing the tour’s setlist, which is a mix of new material from her most recent album, Cry Pretty, and a number of her biggest hits from years past.

“That was the biggest challenge: what do we play? I was super-pregnant when we were discussing all those things,” she shared. “What were we going to put in, cut — and the decision was ‘As much music as possible.’ That’s important to me.”

“We mashed up some songs, shortened a few,” she continued. “At the end of the day, it comes down to the body of work. You can second guess yourself: ‘Oh, no. Should I be singing so much about Jesus?’ That’s the devil saying that. Just like the idea of ‘She’s singing cheating songs and Jesus songs?’ But that’s kind of how it works. So, we put different songs in different sections for a reason; give it a tone, bring people up, have fun, get to the meat, inspire.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jo Hale