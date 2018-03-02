Watch Carrie Underwood’s Super Bowl Video for ‘The Champion’

Super Bowl LII began with a bang Sunday night, thanks to the debut of Carrie Underwood‘s video for “The Champion,” her sports anthem featuring rapper Ludacris.

The clip, which was filmed last year, featured Underwood singing on a soundstage as a montage of NFL moments and footage of past Super Bowl champions plays behind her. The video also showed footage of the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the respective team’s quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Nick Foles.

Wearing an ornate mini-dress bedecked with pearls, Underwood let her blonde hair flow as she sang along to the track, which she co-wrote with Chris DeStefano, Brett James and Ludacris.

.@carrieunderwood kicks us off on the biggest Sunday Night of them all. Watch the #SuperBowl now on NBC or stream: https://t.co/Q1JrUmZiy2 pic.twitter.com/Awxc9zikfF — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome,” Underwood says. “There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

“The Champion” will also be used during the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, which begin airing Feb. 9 on NBC. Underwood has a years-long relationship with the network, as she has performed the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the past five seasons.

After the game, Underwood used Twitter to congratulate the Eagles on their win.

Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 5, 2018

