Carrie Underwood on ‘Amazing’ Opportunity to Pen ‘The Champion’ For Super Bowl LII

Carrie Underwood is a winner with her latest single, “The Champion.” The song, which was released just in time to be used for both the Super Bowl LII and the XXIII Winter Olympic Games, was co-written by Underwood along with Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Ludacris, who appears on the tune with her. For Underwood, who also performs the theme song on Sunday Night Football, writing “The Champion” was at least partly as a way to channel her love of her favorite sport.

“I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football, from birth,” shares Underwood. “I’m from Oklahoma – we’re a football state. It’s just a part of the country that everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it. We would drive down to Dallas and watch the Cowboys play whenever we could. There’s just something about being at a live sporting event or watching it on TV. You have your favorites. They have their rivals. There’s an excitement to it that really, it’s unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing.”

Little did Underwood imagine as a young girl that she would someday pen the song used for football’s most important night.

“Being a part of the Super Bowl is especially amazing because that’s just the biggest of the big,” says Underwood. “It’s been so wonderful working with everybody at [Sunday Night Football], and I count myself very lucky and very blessed that I get to be a small part of something that I’ve loved my whole life.”

The song, which says, “I am invincible, unbreakable / Unstoppable, unshakable / They knock me down, I get up again / I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name / You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain / I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win / I am the champion,” became a favorite for Underwood’s husband, former Predators’ player, Mike Fisher, who helped take his team to the Stanley Cup championship last year.

“My husband loved it,” she said. “He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry.’ But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.”

