Carrie Underwood Speaks out About Runaway June’s Debut ‘Blue Roses’ Album

Carrie Underwood might be overseas on the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but her thoughts are still with Runaway June, one of her two opening acts (along with Maddie & Tae) on the stateside portion of her tour. The Oklahoma native recently spoke out about the trio’s debut Blue Roses album, praising the 10-track record.

We’ve made some great memories over the last few years! @runawayjune – I am so excited for your new album, Blue Roses. Thanks for sharing your music with us every night on the #CryPrettyTour360! #BlueRoses https://t.co/VsWXRTeHan 💙 🌹 pic.twitter.com/MiV1amxFle — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 28, 2019

“We’ve made some great memories over the last few years!” Underwood shared on social media. “[Runaway June] – I am so excited for your new album, Blue Roses. Thanks for sharing your music with us every night on the #CryPrettyTour360! [Blue Roses]”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trio, made up of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne, was quick to chime in on Underwood’s remarks.

“Carrie you are our hero,” the threesome wrote on Instagram. “In every way. We all love you so much and so grateful for you!!!!!”

Each of the three members also took their turn expressing their gratitude to the global superstar.

“One of our VERY FIRST believers and champions,” said Cooke. “You’ve seen us from the start of all this Carrie. We love you.”

“We love you SO much, Carrie,” Mulholland wrote. “Thankful for you including us on your journey these past few years. Xoxox”

“Love you so much sister,” added Wayne. “Thank you for being a champion for Maddie and Tae and us. We already miss you and my little buddy Isaiah.”

Runaway June is grateful for Underwood’s support, taking plenty of notes from her while on the road.

“She’s one of the greatest entertainers, I think, of our time,” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “I like to equate her to our Dolly Parton, because of all the hats that she wears, and she does it so well. We’re learning how to entertain larger audiences, and how to work a completely different stage than we’ve ever been on. The way that she’s put her crew together, keeping all of those people happy and working.

“She has a family out there,” Cooke continued. “She’s an actress, a songwriter, a producer, a business woman. Being around someone like that, you can’t help but absorb their energy and learn from them.”

Purchase Blue Roses at RunawayJune.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer