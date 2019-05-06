Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Yells ‘Mommy I Love You’ During Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood’s oldest son, Isaiah, is four years old, which means he gets to experience at least some of his mom’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 performance. At a recent show, Underwood’s oldest child was smitten by his mother, which Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, shared on social media.

“What a night!” Fisher wrote on Instagram, along with a few photos of his wife on stage. “This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling ‘Mommy I love you’ when she came close!! His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!… The pictures don’t do it justice what a show!!”

Fisher also shared a photo of the father and son enjoying the show, with Isaiah sporting a pair of headphones to subdue the noise.

Underwood later chimed in on the photo, expressing her gratitude for her supportive husband and children.

“I’m the luckiest wife/mom in the whole wide world to have my boys in the audience watching me!” Underwood said. “Love you!!!”

The Oklahoma native previously revealed she felt fortunate to be able to tour with both Isaiah and Jacob, even though it meant extra work for her.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour,” Underwood told ABC News. “So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed. So it was worlds colliding, but it was great. I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that.”

Still, the 36-year-old acknowledges it won’t be easy to cross the country with two little ones in tow.

“It’s going to be interesting having both of them on the road,” Underwood stated. “The last time we were out on tour, Isaiah was 11 months old and perfectly content hanging out on the bus and this time, I feel like he’s going to be, I don’t know. He’ll either love it or be a holy terror to everyone [laughs], everyone else.

“You just figure out life and make up rules as you go along,” she added. “That’s what we’re gonna keep doing.”

Underwood is joined on the road by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Dates can be found at Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic