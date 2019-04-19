Carrie Underwood Reveals What Gives Her a ‘Little Boost’ at the Gym

Carrie Underwood is known for her fashionable looks on stage and around town, but she now admits her wardrobe choices also help her in the gym! The “Southbound” singer, who owns her own CALIA by Carrie fashion line, recently revealed what she wears when working out helps her as well, whether at home or on the road.

“Putting together a fashionable but also functional outfit gives me a little boost when going to the gym—especially when I need an extra push or I’m not feeling my best,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I try to put a cute look together with my favorite pieces—a legging with a pattern on the bottom, and cute and comfortable tank, and a zip-up hoodie to complete the outfit.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood, who just celebrated the fourth anniversary of CALIA, is not just a famous name to attach to the brand. Instead, the 36-year-old is involved in every detail of CALIA, which was created to inspire women.

“I love our design meetings,” Underwood said. “I went into this one reflecting on how CALIA always helps me feel energized, and I hope women feel a similar sense of rejuvenation and motivation, whether they’re concentrating on their fitness after having a baby or working toward another fitness goal. It’s designed to help women stay on the path!”

Underwood is getting ready to pack up plenty of both her CALIA and stage clothes, when she hits the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1.

“[Warm weather] makes me excited for everything that’s to come over the next few months, and I get ready to start my tour in May,’” Underwood said.

The Oklahoma native has been honest about her fitness struggles, especially since giving birth to her second son, Jacob, in January.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she confessed in a vulnerable Instagram post in March. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

“As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob,” she continued. “And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

“I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” Underwood concluded. “I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

Find more information on CALIA by Carrie at CaliaStudio.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt