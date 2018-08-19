Carrie Underwood Reveals Son Isaiah’s Adorable Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Carrie Underwood recently told the world she was expecting her second child, but she also had to break the news to her son, three-year-old Isaiah.

However, the the reveal was not as simple as you might think. Isaiah, Underwood’s first child with husband Mike Fisher, just does not grasp the concept of babies growing in their moms’ bellies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s kind of been around us talking about it, but I just wanted to be careful not to confuse him,” Underwood told CMT’s Cody Alan. “I’ve had friends around me that have been super pregnant, and they’ve been like, ‘There’s a baby in there,’ but he’s like ‘No there’s not!’ He doesn’t really believe.”

She continued, “But then my best friend had her baby and it’s like ‘Remember? She was just in there and now she’s right here.’”

The “Cry Pretty” singer soon began to show and knew that she would need to explain the pregnancy to Isaiah. However, she briefly thought that the toddler had caught on already before quickly having that bubble burst.

“I started getting more full in the mid-section. I was in a swimsuit ’cause we were hanging out with some friends at the lake,” Underwood said. “He was just sitting there looking at my belly, and he starts squishing it with his hands. And I’m like ‘Oh, this is awesome.’ I thought he was about to go in and kiss it. I thought it was was about to be the sweetest moment. Somehow he knows. I’m like ‘My kid’s a genius!’ and then he literally goes in and like blows on my belly.”

She adds, “All of the sudden [he’s] back to being three.”

But that moment opened up the opportunity for Underwood to spill the beans to Isaiah. He apparently took the news well and only had a some small reservations.

“I was like, ‘There’s a baby in there,’ and he was just super sweet about it,” Underwood said. “He was a little confused, not really knowing how that got there. I just told him ‘God put it there,’ and we accepted that answer. He’s just gonna be a good big brother. He’s a good little guy.”

As for the gender of baby No. 2, Underwood still does not know. There has been speculation she will reveal the gender at the CMA Awards, like she did with Isaiah. However, she is not sure she will wait that long to break the news.

“That seems like a long time to wait once we know,” Underwood said. “I’m bound to screw up some place and say ‘he’ or ‘she,’ but we’ll see. We haven’t quite started our full-on CMA meetings. So we’ll see.”

Carrie Underwood’s upcoming album, Cry Pretty, will be released on Friday, Sept. 14.

Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Jeff Kravitz