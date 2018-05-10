Carrie Underwood Reveals How She Fixed Her Facial Injuries in New Interview

By looking at Carrie Underwood, you’d have no idea that she needed more than 40 stitches in her face last November after falling outside her Nashville home. The “Cry Pretty” singer told Today show host Hoda Kotb that she has her “dedicated team of professionals” to thank for the unnoticed change.

“I’m looking at you and I feel like you look the same,” Kotb told Underwood in their sit-down interview that aired Thursday morning.

“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste,” Underwood said. “Thank you. Every day I feel a little more back to normal.”

Not only did the accident require more than 40 stitches in her face, but she also had to get surgery for a broken wrist and ended up with a steel plate in her wrist. She described the fall as a “freak accident,” explaining that she had taken her dogs outside when she missed a step outside her house and fell.

“I just fell, I just tripped, taking my dogs out to do their business,” she recalled. “It could have happened to anybody. I say if I’d fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem, but here was just one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”

She admitted that after the fall, she wasn’t sure how much her appearance would change in the long run.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” she said. “It just wasn’t pretty.”

The interview comes the same week as fans thought they saw scarring on Underwood’s face in photos she shared on Twitter of a Mother’s Day workout promoting her athletic wear line, CALIA.

In the photos, there appear to be some sort of markings on the left side of the 35-year-old’s face.

It’s unclear if the marks are scarring from the stitches she received following her November fall. It could just be a makeup line or some hair, but some online think it is a sign of additional scarring.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s The Highway last month, she opened up about the secrecy ahead of her ACM Awards performance and release of her newest single, which is slated to appear on an album of the same name.

“I was nervous about music, first and foremost,” Underwood said. “We wanted things to be about the song that night, so we tried to avoid doing other things beforehand, just because I didn’t want to talk about my accident.”

The effects of the fall will apparently be felt throughout the songs on Cry Pretty, as it all went down while she was still working on the record.

“It happened right before the holidays, so everyone was already on hiatus anyway, so that was a blessing. But I got to write and I got to record,” she said. “Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing. I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”