Carrie Underwood Promises 2019 CMA Awards Will Be ‘Heartfelt and Sincere’

When Carrie Underwood takes the stage at the 2019 CMA Awards, it will mark her 12th time to co-host the show, but her first without Brad Paisley. Instead, she will host the show with help from both Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, where the two country music legends will help make the night unforgettable.

“I feel like the whole tone of the night is just going to be very heartfelt and sincere,” Underwood promised on Good Morning America. “Of course we’re going to have fun moments, because it’s me and Dolly and Reba, but it’s a tribute. It’s a tribute to legends, women of country music, the now current people, and we’re looking to the future too. I really love having all of those elements together. Just being respectful and being loving and being encouraging.”

The show will kick off with a medley of hits from some of the past, present and rising stars, including Gretchen Wilson, Sara Evans, The Highwomen, Crystal Gayle and more. The opening number is just part of how the show hopes to inspire both female artists and fans in country music.

“For me personally, getting to be in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women that taught me how to do what I do,” Underwood said. “Looking forward, I want girls to be watching this at home and seeing all of us on that stage, and getting inspired, and thinking, ‘I can do that too. I wanna be a part of that.’”

Underwood is spending much of her time between now and the show’s kick-off rehearsing for the live broadcast.

“So much happens honestly in the last few days,” revealed the singer. “We’ve been going over scripts and things like that. Everybody’s been making adjustments, getting all the timings and things. But it will come together.”

One thing Underwood is eager to do is share the stage with both McEntire and Parton, two women who helped shape her career.

“Between me and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes, and the fringe, and the rhinestones, and the hair? It will be amazing,” Underwood joked.

Underwood will tie Vince Gill for hosting the most CMA Awards after the upcoming ceremony, but the American Idol alum praises all of the celebrities brave enough to take on the daunting task.

“There have been many hosts throughout the years, and I feel like we’re all encouraging of each other,” she said. “It’s all good.”

As for her nerves, Underwood insists she isn’t really that anxious, at least not after the show begins.

“I’m always nervous for like the first five minutes, and then it’s like, ‘Okay, this is just fine,” Underwood maintained. “The audience is great. You get a good energy back, and Nashville, it’s our home.”

The 36-year-old might have plenty to do leading up to the 2019 CMA Awards, but come Wednesday night, there isn’t any other place she would rather be than helming the show.

“It’s the best genre of music, to me, to be in and be a part of, not just because of the talent, but also because of the people,” boasted the singer. “We’re all just living in Nashville doing what we do, and supportive of each other. It’s like the one night a year where we’re all in the same place at the same time. You see your friends, you get to cheer each other on, and see fans as well. It’s a great night.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Duane Prokop