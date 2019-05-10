Carrie Underwood Praised by Collin Raye for Success of Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 took her to Little Rock, Arkansas during the opening week of her tour. After posting a photo with the caption “I think I’m on a roll here in Little Rock…” Thanks for a great night! You guys were amazing!,” country music legend Collin Raye, who made the song “Little Rock” a hit in 1994, reached out to Underwood.

Hey, I know that tune @carrieunderwood! Congrats an your new tour! https://t.co/Ao5r0jy2fQ — Collin Raye (@CollinRaye) May 9, 2019

“Hey, I know that tune [Carrie Underwood]!” Raye wrote. “Congrats an your new tour!”

The 36-year-old, who likely grew up listening to some of Raye’s hits, quickly responded to his tweet.

Thanks so much! Such a great song! 🎶🎵🎶 https://t.co/1KKTJGKsbJ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 9, 2019

“Thanks so much!” she wrote. “Such a great song!”

Iconic country artists aren’t the only ones singing Underwood’s praises. Rock band Shinedown also had plenty of good things to say about the “Southbound” singer’s stage performance.

Check out @carrieunderwood on her #CryPrettyTour360 if you get the chance… She’s a total badass and next level performer! Much respect 🤘 https://t.co/61Ki55SJIZ — SHINEDOWN (@Shinedown) May 6, 2019

“Check out [Carrie Underwood] on her [CryPretty Tour 360] if you get the chance… ” the band tweeted. “She’s a total bada–– and next level performer! Much respect.”

Underwood loves taking the stage, singing in front of her fans night after night.

“I think my favorite thing about performing live is just getting kind of lost in the music and the show,” Underwood previously stated. “I have as much fun as hopefully everybody sitting out in the audience is having. I get to connect with the fans. I get to see people. The people that are streaming music and downloading music and buying albums, they’re finally in front of me.

“To get to have that moment with them is so much fun,” she added. “The lights and the costumes and getting to have moments with my band members on stage, I mean it’s all a lot of fun.”

Underwood is touring with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, and admits her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, has a crush on one of the rising stars.

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,’” Underwood wrote. “He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart [Maddie Marlow] !!!”

This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could “look cute for Maddie.” He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!! 😂 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 9, 2019

