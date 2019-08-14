Carrie Underwood Performs With Childhood Hero at the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood had the chance to perform with her childhood hero, Bryan White, at a recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Underwood, who donned a long white dress for the occasion, was all smiles in a photo that she later shared on Instagram.

“This pic pretty much sums up my night at the [Opry],” Underwood shared on social media. “This was my [full circle moment]!! Growing up, I was a member of the [Bryan White] Fan Club and even sang to him in a meet and greet. Tonight, I sang WITH him in the circle!”

Underwood previously opened up about her longstanding affection for White, after she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame by White, where both singers are from.

“I grew up in Checotah,” Underwood reflected. “I always wanted to sing. If you had asked me when I was 5 years old, 10 years old, ‘What are you going to be when you grow up,’ I would have said, ‘I’m going to be a famous country music singer. The only reason, in my head, as a child, that something that big and that grand and that amazing was possible, was because I had seen other people do it that were from places just like where I grew up. “I saw Reba [McEntire],” she continued. “I saw Garth [Brooks], I saw Vince [Gill], I saw Toby [Keith], I saw Bryan White.

“And I’m sorry, honey,” she added, addressing her husband, Mike Fisher, “but when I was growing up, I was pretty sure I was gonna marry that guy.”

Underwood is likely getting in all of her Grand Ole Opry appearances while she can, since she will return to the road next month for the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, where she will once again be joined by Fisher and her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

“We’ve kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it’s hard for a 4-year-old who’s constantly looking to be stimulated,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his penned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That’s a big difference.”

