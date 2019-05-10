Watch Carrie Underwood Perform a Reba McEntire Classic With Runaway June

Carrie Underwood took the stage with Runaway June while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to perform a Reba McEntire classic! The foursome performed “Why Haven’t I Heard From You,” which McEntire released in 1994.

The song is part of a medley of country music classics Underwood performs, which includes Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man,” Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight,” Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and more.

“I want the hits in there, the songs people have been singing for 13 years,” Underwood told Pollstar. “But every song from Cry Pretty is in there, too. Some may only be a quick snippet while I’m changing, 30 seconds, but the album is part of it.”

Underwood promised there would be something for every mood during her time on stage.

“We’re going to start off fun, and be entertaining,” promised the singer. “We won’t hit them over the head until the middle. Then we’re going to end in an uptempo, uplifting way. Last tour, it was ‘Something In The Water.’ This tour, it’s going to be ‘Love Wins.’”

It makes sense that Underwood would want to sing with both Runaway June and her other opening act, Maddie & Tae, since she has been fans of both of their music for a while.

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” Underwood said on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

Runaway June, made up of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne, were likely eager to take the stage with their tour boss.

“It’s very flattering,” Cooke told PopCulture.com, speaking about the tour invitation. “She really did it in a cool way, where it’s obviously it’s noticeable, because all females on the tour, but it’s not branded that way. It’s not advertised that way. That’s not the point of it. It’s pretty cool that she’s doing it in a way where she’s just like, ‘No. I just think that these girls are awesome. We’re just gonna do it.’ It’s just really cool.”

Tour dates can be found at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

