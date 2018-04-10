Carrie Underwood Gives Facial Injury Update, Announces New Single

Carrie Underwood had fans on the edge of their seats on Monday when she posted a cryptic teaser indicating that she would potentially be releasing new music this week, and the musician confirmed the rumors on Tuesday revealing that she will be releasing the first single from her upcoming album, titled “Cry Pretty.”

Monday’s Instagram post saw a close-up of Underwood’s glitter-covered eye, and the single’s artwork shows the full picture, depicting the songstress at a microphone, her hand to her head and glitter covering her eyes and face.

Underwood’s post also directed her followers to a letter to fans on her fan club page, in which the 35-year-old opened up about her recent time out of the spotlight and her journey towards creating her new music.

In November, the star suffered a fall outside her home that required her to undergo surgery on a broken wrist and receive 40 to 50 stitches in her face. In her letter, Underwood revealed that physically, she’s doing “pretty darn good.”

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time,” she shared. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Underwood continued by sharing that her healing process has allowed her to spend more time with husband Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah.

“I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation,’” she joked of her downtime. “Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down. It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!”

She also opened up about her new single, sharing that she wrote the track with writers Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna, who also write under the name Love Junkies.

“The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood shared. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

“Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always,” she added. “I feel it and I appreciate it. And I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

“Cry Pretty” will premiere on Wednesday, April 11 at 6 a.m. ET and Underwood will perform the song during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 15.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood