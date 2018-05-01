Carrie Underwood’s Son Watching His Mom Sing the National Anthem Is the Cutest Thing

Carrie Underwood performed the national anthem ahead of the Nashville Predators’ home game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night, and there’s one person who was especially happy to see the star hit the ice.

The Oklahoma native’s three-year-old son, Isaiah, was in attendance to watch dad Mike Fisher play, and he also got to see his mom sing, which Underwood shared is a rare occasion.

Underwood marked the moment with an adorable Instagram video, sharing a clip of Isaiah watching his mom from the stands as she belts out the anthem on the ice. As Underwood nears the end of her performance, Isaiah excitedly jumps up and down and yells before joining the rest of the arena in applause as the song concludes.

In her caption, the “Cry Pretty” singer said that having her son there to watch her was a major moment for her as a mom.

“As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud,” Underwood wrote. “He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play…and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute.”

She also thanked her friend Ivey Childers for capturing the sweet video, writing, “my heart is happy..”

Underwood was in attendance at the game to cheer on her husband, who returned from retirement to help the Predators make another playoff run this year.

At the press conference announcing his return in January, Fisher said he had his wife’s blessing to return to the ice.

“I had the blessing from my family and my wife and the closer I got to it, the more I thought that this is a great opportunity…and I’m ready for it,” he said. “It’s gonna be a special year.”

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do,” the athlete added. “She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood