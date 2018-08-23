Carrie Underwood Mourns Late ‘Sound of Music Live!’ Producer

Carrie Underwood is mourning the loss of award-winning producer Craig Zadan, who died this week following complications after a shoulder replacement surgery. He was 69.

Such sad news. Craig was a visionary, a risk-taker, a lover of music and just an all around nice guy! I am honored to have worked with him. He will be greatly missed… //t.co/QZO5xR5NU6 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 23, 2018

“Such sad news,” Underwood tweeted Wednesday night along with a link to his obituary. The two worked together on NBC‘s The Sound of Music in 2013. “Craig was a visionary, a risk-taker, a lover of music and just an all around nice guy! I am honored to have worked with him. He will be greatly missed…” she concluded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zadan also produced the Oscars and the Oscar-winning film Chicago, along with other movies, TV projects and Broadway musicals like NBC’s Smash and this year’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery,” NBC’s Bob Greenblatt said Tuesday in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”

Zadan, along with partner Meron, oversaw the Oscar broadcast from 2013-2015, and also produced a series of live musicals for NBC, including The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz and Hairspray. The two were reportedly working on productions of Hair and Bye Bye Birdie, starring Jennifer Lopez, which were slated for 2019.

The two also produced several successful theater shows, like Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Promises, Promises.

Together, Zadan and Meron’s productions have earned six Academy Awards, five Golden Gloves, 17 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, a Grammy, six GLAAD Awards, four NAACP Image Awards and two Tonys.

Sony Pictures Television said in a statement Wednesday, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend Craig Zadan. His talents were unparalleled and not only was he a wonderful producing partner but part of the Sony Pictures Television family for over 25 years. Craig and Neil have produced television films for SPT, from the acclaimed Serving in Silence, this year’s Emmy nominated Flint, among others such as A Raisin in the Sun, The Beach Boys, Brian’s Song, and the television series Drop Dead Diva. Craig was a fiercely passionate producer who brought wonderful talent to his projects such as Glenn Close, Judy Davis, Sean Combs, Queen Latifah, Sean Hayes just to name a few. He will be greatly missed.”