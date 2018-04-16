ACM Awards: See Carrie Underwood’s Adorable Photo of 'My Boys'

If there's a prouder wife or mom than Carrie Underwood, you're going to have to search pretty hard to find her. The "Cry Pretty" singer shared an adorable gallery of photos of her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, before taking the stage at the ACM Awards Sunday night.

In the gallery of photos, fans saw Fisher hand Isaiah a hockey puck from behind the glass while he warmed up with the rest of the Nashville Predators before beating the Colorado Avalanche in game two of the first round of the playoffs Saturday night.

Isaiah also gazed at a larger-than-life poster of his dad dressed in his hockey gear inside Nationwide Arena and grazed on popcorn while watching the game. In one photo, Fisher held Isaiah in what looked like the locker room with his teammates. The final photo shows Isaiah gazing up at a huge photo of Underwood singing into a microphone inside the arena.

(Photo: Instagram / @carrieunderwood)

"My boys," Underwood captioned the set of sweet pictures. "I wonder if he'll remember seeing his daddy play...I sure hope so."

(Photo: Instagram / @carrieunderwood)

Fans reacted with glee to the adorable photos, leaving comments like "Love this!", "How sweet" and, of course, "Go PREDS!"

Underwood shared the photos taken Saturday evening on Sunday, hours before she was set to take the stage at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas to perform her new single "Cry Pretty."

Underwood performed solo, standing at a microphone wearing a short sparkling mini dress, with glitter under her eyes to mimic the single's artwork.

Blue and pink flashing lights lit the 35-year-old up as she delivered her powerful performance, her blonde hair flowing as she sang, her black and silver dress showing off her famous legs.

An emotional Underwood received a standing ovation from the crowd when she finished the song, taking in the applause with visible thanks on her face.

The performance was her first since suffering a nasty fall at her Nashville home in November, resulting in a broken wrist that required surgery and 40-50 stitches in her face.

Fans braced themselves for a potentially different-looking Underwood after she told fans she may look different after her fall — but Underwood looked as glamorous as ever Sunday night.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in a January fan club letter. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

She continued: "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood's husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Leading up to her ACM Awards performance, Underwood shared the first photos of her face since the fall and told fans she was grateful for the "forced relaxation" her unplanned hiatus caused her to enjoy. She said she used the time to work on a new record, which will be a follow-up to her 2015 Storyteller album and will be taken in an entirely new direction.

"The other thing I've been up to over the past few months is of course making new music," Underwood said. "I've been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I've also been able to be creative in a way that I've never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering. While I was writing last year, I met a writer/producer named David Garcia. We hit it off in a big way and I'm excited to say that we are co-producing my album together. I've always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music.

She's scheduled to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville in June, and told fans she's already thinking about a tour for the new record.