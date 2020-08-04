Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Spent Some 'Quality Time' Fly Fishing

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher both love the outdoors, and the couple were recently able to sneak in a little time together, which they spent fly fishing. Fisher documented their mini-adventure on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a split screen photo of both him and his wife holding up their catches.

While both were happily smiling, the fish in the former NHL player's hands was much smaller than the one Underwood was holding, which proved that the 37-year-old's skills include fishing as well as singing. "This past weekend we were able to get away for some good quality time!" Fisher captioned the snap before joking, "One thing we love to do together is fly fish but the thing I don’t like about it is she catches bigger fish:) #flyfishing."

While the pair enjoys fishing together, Underwood recently opened up about one hobby of her husband's that she doesn't love so much. "I love animals and I love life so much, I always swore I would never marry a hunter as a child," the Grammy winner said during the first episode of the couple's I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country. "I would never. Not in a million years."

"When we were dating, you have these, 'You know, once we get married, it'll be fine,' and then you're doing the same," Fisher said. "All of a sudden we get married and it's, 'You thought I was gonna stop hunting?' I thought she wasn't gonna care. And all of sudden it's like, 'Woah.'"

"We just differ drastically," Underwood said. "We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on. But at the end of the day, we love each other very much."

Prior to their day of fly fishing, the couple took a trip to Wyoming, where they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. "The only way to celebrate 10 years is on a horse:) Its been the best 10 years of my life and look forward to many more by your side!" Fisher captioned a photo of himself and Underwood on horseback from the trip. "One of the greatest blessings from God is marriage!! It’s not always easy and it’s definitely taught me a lot about myself, my faults and the things I need to work on but man it’s been fun, and rewarding and keeps getting better. Love you @carrieunderwood #happyanniversary."