Carrie Underwood Reveals How Husband Mike Fisher Helped Her Recover After Accident

Carrie Underwood was lucky to have husband Mike Fisher in her corner while recovering from a fall that put her out of commission for a couple months.

The country star revealed new details about her November accident, in which she broke her wrist and got upwards of 40 stitches in her face after falling at her home, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway on Thursday, April 19.

Underwood said while the Nashville Predators player was ready to put on his nurse’s hat to help her recover, she was reluctant to let him help too much.

“He’s all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I’m really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest,” she admitted. “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it. I’m not completely broken. I can do this.’ I’d say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can’t use my appendage, and I’m trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer said she didn’t mean for there to be so much drama surrounding her fall and her recovery, and opened up more about what actually happened on that fateful November day. “It was unintentionally that way. [The accident] happened shortly after the CMAs,” she said on the Storme Warren Show. “I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing before bed, and I just was clumsy and I tripped. I held on to the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There’s one lone step … And I said, ‘If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine.’ But it’s just because there was — I went to catch myself and I missed.”

Underwood said she didn’t know the extent of her injuries until she went back into her house: “I thought I just busted my lip. Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no.’ Which, I’m acting very calm about it now.”

“It wasn’t pretty,” she added of her busted face and chipped tooth.

Underwood also said said she avoided being in public before her ACM Awards performance on Sunday, April 15, because she wanted to keep the focus on her new single, “Cry Pretty.”

She also explained why she sent out a January fan club letter sharing info about the facial injury. “We put a memo out to the fan club just because I was like, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna catch me at the Kroger. I’m gonna be buying groceries and somebody’s gonna post something on Instagram, and people are gonna be like, What’s going on?’” she said.

Photo credit: Getty / Rick Diamond