Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Are NOT Getting a Divorce

The tabloids get plenty of things wrong, including the recent “report” by In Touch Weekly, claiming Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are headed for divorce. In the erroneous article, published on Feb. 15, an anonymous source claims the two haven’t been able to spend much time together, which is why they are separating.

But Underwood (and Fisher) fans have nothing to fear. The couple are still as in love as ever, and looking forward to many, many more years of wedded bliss.

“My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok!)” Underwood tweeted last week.

Underwood also posted on Instagram the adorable photo (below) of her guys right before New Year’s, along with the caption, “My boys playing in the snow! 😍Thanks, Peterborough, for the good times! Next year, I’ll bring some better boots!”



In addition, “The Champion” singer shared support of Fisher last month, when he announced he was coming out of retirement to play for the Nashville Predators again.

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do. She wanted me to do it,” Fisher said of his proud wife. “And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited.”

Last month, Underwood also posted a video of Fisher reading to Isaiah, saying, “”Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts.”

So rest assured, Underwood and Fisher are doing well, and enjoying a healthy, and happy, marriage.

