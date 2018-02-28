Carrie Underwood’s Friend, Police Officer Josh Durrett, Dies From Injuries

It’s a sad time for Carrie Underwood, and other friends and family of police officer Justin Durrett. The 13-year veteran of the police force, who was in an accident in Underwood’s hometown of Checotah, Okla. on Feb. 11, passed away from his injuries on Monday, Feb. 26.

“It is with deep regret that we are announcing the passing of Checotah Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett,” the Checotah Police Department shared in a Facebook post. “On February 11th Checotah Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett was in a one vehicle accident. Asst. Chief Durrett has been in St. Francis Tulsa [hospital] battling his injuries. On Monday February 26th Asst. Chief Durrett succumbed to his injuries after a courageous battle.

“Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett is a 13-year veteran of the Checotah Police Department and is a loving father of two children and a loving son of Margret and David Prokup of Checotah,” it continued. “Funeral and escort arrangements will be announced at a later time. Please keep Justin’s family, friends and Blue Line family in your thoughts and prayers. Your Blue Line family will always hold you in our hearts.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to help defray the medical costs, with Underwood generously donating $10,000 to help her childhood friend.

Durrett was in his truck on Feb. 11 when the vehicle slid off the road. Durrett was ejected from the truck, with the vehicle landing on top of him. The accident resulted in numerous serious injuries, including a broken neck, bruised spine and trauma to his head.

As of Feb. 28, the GoFundMe campaign raised a little more than $18,400 of the original $20,000 goal.

Underwood has yet to publicly comment on the death of her friend. The 34-year-old, who currently lives in Nashville, still has close ties to her home state. Underwood recently reached out to Monroe Elementary School, in Enid, Okla., after the principal tweeted a video of the students singing her current single, “The Champion.”

Wow, so great to see how you start your day – thank you!! #okieschoolsrock #TheChampion https://t.co/ASjS9FgfTA — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 13, 2018

“Wow, so great to see how you start your day – thank you!” Underwood tweeted

Funeral services for Officer Durrett have yet to be announced.

