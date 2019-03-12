Carrie Underwood Jokingly Calls Out ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood

The first part of the two-part finale of this season of The Bachelor aired on Monday night, and Carrie Underwood is setting things straight in regards to the season's star, Colton Underwood.

The show used social media to tease its finale with a reference to Carrie's recent single "Cry Pretty," posting a video montage of contestants crying set to the song with the caption, "#TheBachelorFinale may leave you ugly crying, but that's okay because you can't cry pretty."

Carrie re-shared the post on her own social media accounts, adding a crying laughing emoji and a rose emoji and joking that while the show may have used her song, she's not affiliated with the lead who shares her last name. "@ColtonUnderwood #NoRelation," she wrote.

Colton also jumped on the tweet with his own play on Carrie's lyrics, pulling from her early hit "Before He Cheats" to express his feelings about last week's episode, during which he jumped a fence after contestant Cassie Randolph left the show.

"At moments I wanted to take Louisville slugger to both headlights... even slash a hole in all four tires... but I decided to jump the fence instead," Colton's tweet read.

At moments I wanted to take Louisville slugger to both headlights... even slash a hole in all four tires... but I decided to jump the fence instead. https://t.co/ieL2DAbmMu — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 11, 2019

Part 1 of the finale began with the aftermath of Colton's fence jump, during which he wanted to quit the show before ultimately deciding to break up with the remaining two women, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. Colton explained to PEOPLE that he knew there was no going forward with the other contestants after Randolph left, because his feelings for her were so strong.

"Once I had the conversation with Cassie, my mind was made up," he said. "I was either going to leave by myself, or I was leaving with her."

While he was ultimately ready to end the show after Randolph admitted that she wasn't sure whether her feelings would ever match Colton's, the former NFL player was cajoled back over the fence and decided that he needed to break up with the other women face-to-face.

"I had to do what was right, and what was best for them, and that was to have that tough conversation," the 26-year-old said, adding that "the game was changed in a way."

"I knew I could walk away heartbroken," he continued. "But I had to fight for Cassie."

Part 2 of The Bachelor's season finale airs March 12 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Loccisano