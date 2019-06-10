Carrie Underwood Finally Feels at Home on Massive Cry Pretty Tour 360 Stage

Carrie Underwood is several weeks into her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and the massive stage is, finally, starting to feel like home.

“I feel like now that we’re into it, it’s kind of just second nature,” Underwood recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Everybody knows everything that they need to do. At the beginning, when we’re figuring out how to take the stage apart – not that I’m out there taking the stage apart and putting the stage back together – but, a machine has to work, and in the beginning it was kind of like, [I’m] really trusting everybody to know exactly what they’re going to be doing even though it’s so new.

“Now I feel like we’ve got a pretty good rhythm, and once you know where you have to end up, whatever else is just comfortable,” she continued. “Playing with the crowd between and just hitting those marks. Sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned, but a little fun that way. You know? You just roll with it, figure it out.”

Underwood just wowed thousands of fans at CMA Fest, when she brought out iconic rocker Joan Jett as a surprise guest during her set.

“One of the greatest things I’ve found in our conversations over the past couple days has been, you can tell that she really wants to do a great job in this crowd,” Underwood revealed. “It’s not like nervousness. It’s just wanting to do well.”

The American Idol alum acknowledged prior to their performance that she had to convince Jett that she would be welcome at CMA Fest.

“She’s like, ‘You know, because I know this isn’t my world and I just hope that they know the songs,’” Underwood recalled. “I’m like ‘Are you kidding me? Of course they know the songs. I know it’s not your audience, but it is, because they’re like me. They’ve heard your songs, they’re going to know every word to every song.” So it’s going to be, I think, so much fun for me to get to show off our people to her, and show off our crowd and how amazing they’re going to be to her.”

Underwood might have plenty of fans, but when it comes to Jett, she herself is a fan of the rock legend.

“Before I even knew anything about Joan Jett, just hearing her songs on the radio,” Underwood said. “The more I got to know and see just how much of a trailblazer she was for not just women in her genre of music, but women in music in general, I mean I’m a fan on every level. Personally, professionally, musically. An honor that she has heard my name before and agreed to come sing with me.”

Underwood is joined on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 by Runaway June and Maddie & Tae. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019