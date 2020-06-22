Carrie Underwood Fans Spot Tiny Detail in Her Walk-in Closet in Latest Bikini Photo

✖

Carrie Underwood showed off her figure in a new bikini photo last week, but some fans were more focused on something behind the super-fit star. On Saturday, Underwood celebrated the first day of summer by posting a mirror selfie in which she was wearing a black and white patterned bikini, her hair down in beachy waves and a fitness tracker on her wrist. The mom of two stood in her large walk-in closet to take the snap, which she captioned, "First day of summer! Loving this swim combo!"

While her comments instantly filled with praise for her appearance, several fans also honed in on one detail in Underwood's walk-in closet, noticing that the singer was standing directly in front of an island with a washer and dryer built in. "I love that your closet has a washer and dryer....smart idea!" one fan wrote, also complimenting Underwood on her "great suit." "Wait is that a washer and dryer in your closet!? That’s genius !!!!!!!!" shared another. "Love the suit but the real winner in this photo is her washer and dryer in her closet," someone else wrote, adding the hashtag #goals. A fourth fan commented, "Honestly the first thing I saw in this picture was a washer and dryer in your closet? That’s is kinda genius if you think about it!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 20, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Underwood has previously spoken about just how much laundry she does to keep her family of four in clean clothes, so it makes sense that she has her very own washer and dryer in her closet. In Februrary, Underwood shared one of her son Isaiah's school worksheets in which he was asked to describe his mom, and the 4-year-old declared that his mom's job was to "wash the laundry." He also said that Underwood, 36, is 70 years old and is really good at "folding laundry." "Soooo...apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry," Underwood captioned the post.

"I do a lot of laundry. Isaiah just thinks my job is doing laundry," the singer told PEOPLE in March. "How one little person has so much laundry I don’t know." She added that she does the majority of her housework herself because she is "terrible at asking for help."

"I don’t like a lot of people in my space," she explained. Underwood also shared that when she's at home with her family, she feels like a completely different person from who she is on stage. "I feel like if I were the person that I am on stage when I’m at home, I just don’t know if that person would like have too many friends," she said, laughing. "I enjoy getting to play that role, but you can’t be that big of a personality all the time. Well I guess you can, but it’s gotta be exhausting."