Carrie Underwood’s Fans React to Birth of New Baby With Mike Fisher

Fans are rejoicing with Carrie Underwood over the birth of her newborn son, Jacob. The singer gave birth to him on Monday, Jan. 21.

“Love this raw look into your life!” one fan wrote. “Congrats on the beautiful new addition! Enjoy your time!”

“Congratulations on the birth of Jacob!” one posted. “May God continue to bless you, Mike and Isaiah!”

“Congratulations on your beautiful addition to your family!” said another. “God Bless!”

“Congratulations!!” said one fan. “He is very handsome!”

“What a happy family,” one person commented. “Good day to be born. I was on that date 50 years ago!!”

Underwood shared the good news on social media, along with pictures of the infant.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” Underwood wrote. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

The American Idol alum is undoubtedly happy to have given birth, since she admitted this pregnancy was a lot harder on her than she she had her son, Isaiah, now 3 years old.

“It’s definitely different than the first time,” Underwood confessed to Entertainment Tonight. “When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.”

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, where she will adjust to being a mother of two.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood acknowledged. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

The last time Underwood toured, she had just Isaiah, who was a baby, so she knows this time will be different.

“I would get off stage and not be tired, because of the lights and noise and whatever,” Underwood recalled. “Finally go to bed at 1:00, he’s waking up at 3:00 or 4:00. And then I’m trying to wake up early, so I can get some sort of workout in, so I can try to take care of myself. And I was tired. It was hard. And it’s gonna be really hard again.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt