Carrie Underwood Reveals Colorful Throwback Photo From ‘Love Wins’ Music Video Shoot

Carrie Underwood revealed a colorful throwback shot from a fan-favorite music video, and the “Cry Pretty” singer is as stunning as ever.

The 35-year-old singer shared an imageto her social media accounts on Friday that shows her in multi-colored makeup for the “Love Wins” music video. She pulls her blonde locks back, to reveal a clear shot of the bright yellow, pink, purple and blue colors filling up the left and upper portions of her face.

“FBF (Flashback Friday) to filming the ‘Love Wins’ music video!” she captioned the snapshot.

Fans in the replies were more than complimentary of the bold, artistic look for the promotional clip, which was directed by Shane Drake.

“That makeup for the “Love Wins video was amazing!” one fan wrote. “You guys looked like you had so much fun!”

Another fan added, “I think I love seeing beautiful pictures like this more than red carpet pics. The ‘normal’ photos are the best ones to me.”

In the selfie, a small scar is visible above her lip, which she received after a fall at her home in November 2017. After a hospitalization that scared fans, Underwood later revealed that the worry was mostly unwarranted. She simply fell at her Nashville residence while walking her dogs. Unfortunately for her, the way she fell caused some major damage to her face and right wrist.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing and I just got clumsy and I tripped,” she told Sirius XM back in April. “I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself”

She continued, “I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside. I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

The American Idol alum’s facial injury is far in the past, and she is looking ahead towards her 2019 tour in supporting her new album, Cry Pretty. She is also expecting her second child with her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher.