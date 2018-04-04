Carrie Underwood Reveals First Face Photo Since Fall

Carrie Underwood has shared a new photo of her face on Instagram, marking one of the first times she has shown fans a full glimpse of her face since suffering a fall in front of her home in November.

On Wednesday, the superstar shared a black-and-white shot of herself sitting in a recording studio, indicating that she is working on new music and that she is nearly ready to return to the spotlight.

She didn’t caption the photo, but it’s safe to say she didn’t need to.

In November, the singer suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. Underwood also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, Underwood has not shared a photo of her full face on social media after warning fans that she may look different after her fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Since her injury, Underwood has only shared new photos in which she is covering her face, leading fans to wonder whether the superstar had suffered any lasting damage. Judging by the photo above, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the 35-year-old looks as flawless as ever.

It’s worth noting that the photo only shows the left side of Underwood’s face, but in December, Bravo personality Adrienne Gang tweeted a photo of the pair taken after they worked out at the same location. In that photo, Underwood appeared to display the right side of her face, so it remains to be seen what the star now looks like head-on.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Underwood is currently scheduled to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville in June, and reports indicate that the singer will be releasing new music sometime this year. Nothing has officially been announced yet, but the star’s laser-focused look in this new photo indicates that something major is on the way.

