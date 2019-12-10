Carrie Underwood’s Dress Sparkles up a Storm During Kennedy Centers Honors Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood stunned on the red carpet at the recent Kennedy Center Honors. The Oklahoma native wore a sparkling dusty rose gown on the red carpet for the star-studded event, where she performed “Blue Bayou” and “When Will I Be Loved” in tribute to honoree Linda Rondstadt.

Underwood is undoubtedly unwinding after a busy 2019, which included promoting her Cry Pretty album, and spending several months on the road on her massive Cry Pretty Tour 360. The American Idol alum is looking forward to spending the holidays with her family, including husband Mike Fisher, and children Isaiah and Jacob. But one thing she doesn’t want is to receive presents, from anyone.

“I don’t want anything,” Underwood insisted on The Ty Bentli Show. “If there are things I want, I go get them, so I don’t need anybody to get me anything.”

Still, for those who insist on buying her something, like her parents, she always has a gift ready to suggest.

“I have those things in my life, like a perfume or something, that is just an easy one to tell me that I won’t go buy things like that,” she added. “My mom gets me that.”

Underwood and Fisher enjoy celebrating the holidays with their sons, and establishing their own traditions for their family.

“We’re getting there,” Underwood said. “I feel like each year we’re adding to our Christmas collection, and then those things obviously come back. I remember that’s kind of how it was when I was growing up too. We had the same little trinkets that we’d set around.”

In addition to Rondstadt, Sally Field, San Francisco Symphony found and director Michael Tilson Thomas, Sesame Street and Earth, Wind and Fire were also honored.

Underwood wasn’t the only country artist in attendance at the Kennedy Center Honors. Thomas Rhett was also there, performing an original song, “This is my Street, Sesame Street,” with Elmo, Bert, Ernie, Grover and Big Bird.

Underwood has yet to announce any tour plans for 2020. She just dropped her latest single, “Drinking Alone,” from Cry Pretty. Underwood currently has two shows slated for the new year: Stagecoach Music Festival in California in April, and Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota in July. Updates can be found on her website as available.

