Carrie Underwood After Accident and Miscarriages: ‘I Feel a Lot More Confident in Myself’

Carrie Underwood has endured plenty of heartache over the last couple years. The American Idol alum suffered three miscarriages between the birth of her son, Isaiah, now 4, and her 3-month-old son, Jacob. She also experienced a devastating fall at the end of 2017, resulting in facial scarring and an injured wrist.

It was a painful season in Underwood’s life, but in hindsight, she wouldn’t change any of it.

“I feel a lot more confident in myself,” Underwood conceded on the Today Show. “There’s many reasons for that. The more you go through in life, even though at the time you’re not quite understanding why things happen the way they happen, when you come out on the other side, you still may not exactly understand why, but you come out on the other side stronger, and you take that knowledge and what you learned from those difficult circumstances.

“You figure things out, and you apply it your life now, and you learn from it, and you’re a better person for it,” she continued. “I feel like we all have our things that we deal with on a daily basis. It’s about taking that and learning from it.”

The 36-year-old, who just revealed whether or not she is open to having another child, was surprised by the outpouring of love she felt after opening up about her miscarriages.

“It’s been interesting; even people in my life, for them, when you’re going through it and then other people say they’ve been there too, for anything, anything that happens in your life, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, I’m not alone,” reflected the singer. “That means a lot, just to know that there are other people out there that understand.”

Underwood had no idea when she shared her own difficulties, how much it would resonate with her millions of fans.

“I’ve definitely had people come up to me on the street and just cry,” Underwood said, “and just say, again, it’s just nice to know that somebody knows what it feels like.”

Underwood promises the messages she has been sharing with her fans will continue each night when she takes the stage on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“We have fun. We have impactful moments,” Underwood promised. “I want people to leave feeling uplifted. We have a lot of positivity in the show. The other ladies that are on tour with me, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, they’re all the sweetest, super-talented, obviously gorgeous, smart ladies. I want little girls to come sit in these seats and be inspired.”

Underwood’s tour kicks off on Wednesday, May 1, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Find dates on Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt