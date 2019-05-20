Carly Pearce on Wedding Plans With Michael Ray: ‘It’s Really Close to Being Done’

Carly Pearce is in the final stretch of her wedding plans with Michael Ray. The Kentucky native, who opted to take care of all of the details with her mother instead of hire a wedding planner, says almost all of the big stuff is completed.

“It’s really close to being done,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I feel like it hasn’t been that hard, but it’s also at times, so removed from reality that I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Am I going to be freaking out a couple months out, and then go, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t think about this. I didn’t think about this.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce and Ray have yet to divulge their wedding date or honeymoon location, but she does says their romantic post-wedding getaway is already planned.

“For my birthday, Michael went ahead and booked it, so I was very excited about my birthday present,” Pearce said. “It’s definitely, definitely, definitely beach. Beach, beach, beach.”

The two singers might not reveal which tropical location they will head to after they say “I do,” but fans might eventually find out, since Pearce hints they would consider posting about their getaway on Instagram or Twitter.

“I feel like he and I are so into social media, we might,” she said. “But, there’s also a chance I feel like we may just both make each other not and wait until after.”

Pearce and Ray are not only fond of each other, but of their respective families as well. The couple got engaged in December while on vacation with her parents, and then jetted off to Florida to spend the holidays with Ray’s family.

“Oh, they love him. I think they love him more than me,” Pearce said of her parents’ feelings towards Ray. “No, it’s really nice. Very early on in our relationship, both of our families knew that this was a serious thing, and the real deal, and I’m very close to his mom and his dad. We both prioritize family. It’s really nice to all get along really well.”

Ray made a cameo in the video for Pearce’s latest single, “Closer to You,” with Pearce hinting that it went so well, there might be more appearances in each other’s videos in the future.

“I certainly don’t think you’ll see either one of us with a female or male co-star that’s not the same person,” said Pearce. “Maybe we’ll just be the bartender or something in the video.”

“Closer to You,” which earned Pearce a CMT Music Award nomination for Female Video of the Year, was, according to Pearce, surprisingly easy to film.

“It was shot in Nashville, actually close to where Michael and I live, in a really cool property,” Pearce said. “It was so fun. Obviously we both shoot a lot of different videos and things separately, but to be able to come together was special, and something that I didn’t feel could have been played by anybody but him.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz