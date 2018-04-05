Carly Pearce Reveals Her One Item She Needs on Tour

Carly Pearce is, happily, on the road for much of 2018. The 27-year-old, who wrapped up her tour with Blake Shelton earlier this year, will spend most of the rest of the year serving as the opening act for Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts.

With so much time living on her bus, Pearce is learning what she needs the most to feel at home, wherever she is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Running shoes!” Pearce shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I’m a big runner so I always have to do that. I’ve kind of found a new love in running arena stairs so we’ll see if I keep that up as I keep going this summer.”

The “Hide the Wine” singer admits she also reserves plenty of room for thing she needs to look – and feel – beautiful.

“I pack a whole different duffel bag full of hair products,” Pearce added. “I feel like all the ladies understand that, and it’s super fun to be on a bus because you can pack all the clothes you want and just hang them in the closet.”

Pearce is thrilled to be opening for so many great acts this year, even if she can’t quite believe her good fortune.

“I’m the only girl on every one of those tours,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “To have the opportunity to go out with one of those powerhouses, let alone all of them, getting to be exposed to all their different audiences, and to be the female that they thought of when they thought of having some girl power out on their tours. That they thought of me, I feel like in a year, I’m going to sit and just look at you and be like, ‘I don’t understand.’

“I’m huge fans of all these people,” she continued. “It’s been hard for me at these press conferences when we announce tours to not freak out and be a fan girl because I grew up going to Rascall Flatts concerts. I have every Blake Shelton album. I’m a huge fan of Luke. I love Thomas Rhett. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s four of the biggest tours of the year.”

Pearce was nominated for her first-ever ACM Award this year, for New Female Vocalist of the Year. Although the trophy went to Lauren Alaina, Pearce truly is honored just to have been considered for the industry recognition.

“As soon as it happened I was on a flight and I screamed really loud,” Pearce said of finding out she was nominated. “And it’s kind of like that moment that you try to let sink in that something that you’ve dreamt of forever. I sat on my couch and watched the ACM’s for so long wondering what it would be like to actually have a nomination and to have the year that I’ve already had and just kind of put that on top of it is just insane to me. And just to be recognized by the ACMs as somebody who is worthy of that is really special.”

A list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarlyPearce