Carly Pearce Looks to Tim McGraw, Faith Hill as Relationship Goal With Michael Ray

When Carly Pearce and Michael Ray went public with their relationship earlier this year, the two quickly became very open about their mutual love for each other. While artists tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight, Pearce wanted to share it with their fans, following in the footsteps of one of country music’s biggest love stories, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“We are two people who just happen to be country music artists, and I’ve never, ever been public with my relationships,” Pearce explained. “I’ve dated people throughout my life and there was always something holding me back. I think that for he and I, we know so much and it happened so perfectly in the sense of us both looking at each other and knowing that this was something real. We’re both very honest artists and I think we want to share with people that, and we want people to be along for the ride because I think it lets people connect with us in the way that I remember watching Tim and Faith or just watching these different relationships where you can see the love.”

“And why keep that a mystery to people when they can relate to that?” she continued. “And it’s maybe different for them to see two people who are both artists but I think that they’re relating to us because we are everyday people who like to go to the grocery store and like to do things that everybody else does. And we’re so happy and we want people to see that.”

The Kentucky native will soon have more time to spend with Ray. Pearce just wrapped up her run with Luke Bryan, serving as the opening act on his What Makes You Country Tour, capping off a year that also included opening for Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts.

“Sometimes through this roller coaster ride, it’s hard to process everything that’s happened to me this year,” Pearce said from stage, before launching into her final song of the night, her debut single, “Hide the Wine.” “Last night, in this moment, it hit me. I hope these words touch your heart in the way you’ve touched mine through this song, through this album, through this year. You brought life to my pain and color to my story. I’m only getting started & it’s because of y’all that stadium shows like last night are now my reality. I love y’all… here we go.”

Pearce has been hinting that she is back in the studio working on new music. Updates will be posted at CarlyPearce.com as available.

