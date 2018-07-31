Carly Pearce Offers More Details on Michael Ray Romance

Carly Pearce is sharing even more details about her romance with Michael Ray. The “Hide the Wine” singer reveals how she convinced Ray to – finally – make a move.

“We met each other a couple years ago, just doing radio shows,” Pearce tells radio station WMIL in Milwaukee. “I always thought he was cute. I would say within six months, I started to really joke with some of my band, just be like, ‘Man, there’s just something about Michael Ray. I know that he’s cute, but I don’t know – there’s just this weird thing that I have about him.’”

Pearce liked him so much, she continued showing her interest in Ray, until he finally got the hint.

“I slid to DMs,” Pearce admits of her interaction with Ray on Instagram. “What’s funny is we had each other’s phone number but we didn’t know it. We aren’t sure how we got each other’s phone numbers. We started sending DMs that were all day long. And then finally I was like, ‘You know, you can text me.’”

The Kentucky native might have initiated more contact, but she got the idea, at least in part, from one of her fellow female artist friends.

“Cassadee Pope and I, we relate on this, because she’s dating Gunnar (Sam Palladio) from Nashville, and she slid in on the DM, so it’s a thing. I kind of learned it from Cassadee. It’s hard sometimes when you do what we do. You don’t want to get in the way of being artists, or both being singers.”

Pearce previously admitted to making the first move, revealing that she did so only after she realized she could no longer quiet her feelings for Ray.

“I believe ladies, YOLO. You Only Live Once,” Pearce tells CMT’s Cody Alan. “I had a crush on him for a really long time, when we would play shows together, and I didn’t know how to talk to him, because we’re both artists, and that’s weird. So I just started literally commenting on everything on his [Instagram] story – there was no reason why I was doing that. It took him a long time to get it. I had to spell it out.”

Since going public, the couple hasn’t been shy about professing their love for each other, on social media and in real life. In a recent Instagram post from Pearce, Ray responded, “YOU ARE A QUEEN MY LOVE!! Ps I get home tomorrow!!”

Pearce and Ray are squeezing in time together while they are both on the road. Pearce is currently performing with Rascal Flatts on their Back to Us Tour. A list of all of her upcoming shows can be found at CarlyPearce.com.

