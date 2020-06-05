Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Lee Brice to Perform on the Opry June 6

The Grand Ole Opry is continuing its virtual Saturday night performances amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Lee Brice and Steve Wariner set to appear on the June 6 show. The Opry has aired every Saturday for more than 90 years and Saturday’s performance will be the Opry’s 4,927th consecutive Saturday night broadcast. Pearce, Ray and Brice are all frequent Opry performers and Wariner is a Grand Ole Opry member who was inducted in 1996.

Fans can watch Saturday's show at 7 p.m. CT on 650 AM WSM, and the program will also be broadcast live on Circle Television and streamed on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. CT. Pearce has the opportunity to duet with two of her fellow artists on Saturday — her duet with Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now," is currently at No. 5 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart and Ray, her husband, joins her on her song "Finish Your Sentences." Both "I Hope You're Happy Now" and "Finish Your Sentences" appear on Pearce's self-titled sophomore album, which was released in February.

The Opry has aired without an audience present since March 19 due to the pandemic and recent performers have included Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans and more. Bobby Bones has hosted many of the recent shows and will be also on hand to introduce Saturday's lineup.

Over the weekend, Pearce reflected on her five-year anniversary of playing the Grand Ole Opry for the first time, writing that her "whole life," once she played the Opry she would know she "made it." "What’s funny is on this night, I had no record deal, no songs on the radio, no tour... I was an [AirBnB] cleaner, trying every which way I could to get my 'break' in Nashville," she shared on Instagram. "Sometimes OUR plan isn’t God's & that's okay. Fast forward to now, and next week I will play that stage for the 75th time and have been so grateful to build such a strong relationship with the Opry over the last 5 years. Thanks for believing in the girl in this photo, [Opry]... you made so many of her dreams come true when she wasn’t even sure if she’d ever get a real shot to 'make it.'"