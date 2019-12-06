Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Duet on a New Song Written by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini

When Carly Pearce drops her self-titled sophomore album on Feb. 14, 2020, the new set of tunes will include songs by some of the biggest writers in country music, including Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini! Rhett and Ballerini, along with hit writers Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, co-wrote Pearce’s duet with her new husband, Michael Ray, on a song called “Finish Your Sentences.”

Pearce shared the track list for her new album on social media, revealing that Rhett and Ballerini aren’t the only artists who lent their writing talents to Carly Pearce. Little Big Town‘s Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet also wrote a tune, “Call Me,” which they penned alongside Pearce’s good friend, Emily Shackleton, and the late Busbee. Old Dominion’s Trevor Rozen also wrote a song, “Love Has No Heart,” along with Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins.

Pearce shared the entire tracklist on social media, revealing that fans who pre-order Carly Pearce will instantly get “It Won’t Always Be Like This,” which she just dropped. Her post earned rave reviews from several fans, including Ray, who quipped, “I’ll take this photo in a full body cut out [please] and thanks.”

Pearce previously called “It Won’t Always Be Like This” one of the most personal songs she has ever written which she hopes will inspire others to get through hard times.

“Life has a funny way of teaching you things,” Pearce previously stated after performing the song for the first time. “Making you realize ones you love actually won’t live forever, heartbreak and pain is difficult yet fleeting, and trying to live every second to the fullest is harder than it seems. Last night, I debuted the most personal song I’ve ever written that shares my journey of understanding that moments go fast.. like, really fast. We should cherish all of them, good and bad, and hang on tight to the ones that love us.”

Another personal song on her next project is her current single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The song, which Pearce wrote with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana, is a duet with Lee Brice, and inspired by the relationship she ended when she realized she had feelings for Ray.

“I’m married, and I don’t want anyone to think that I have this person still lingering in my past or looming, because this is my story,” Pearce said of the video for the song. “But I also feel like this person is in a good place too, and I wanted people to kind of, the pay off of that to be, he’s finally seeing his ex-girlfriend for the first time, and is able to kind of look her in the face and say, ‘It’s okay.’”

Order Carly Pearce by visiting Pearce’s website.

