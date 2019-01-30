Carly Pearce Finds Dress for Upcoming Wedding to Michael Ray

Carly Pearce has found the dress for her upcoming wedding to Michael Ray! The “Closer to You” singer shared the news on social media.

“Drinkin’ champagne like it’s the weekend because I JUST SAID YES TO THE DRESS!!!” Pearce wrote, along with a series of emojis, including a heart and diamond ring.

Although the Kentucky native didn’t share any details of the gown, she did tell us that she never even dreamed about a wedding until she met Ray.

“They’re going,” Pearce told PopCulture.com of the plans. “I’m really excited and enjoying it. I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.”

Pearce has a busy 2019, co-headlining her own The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, and then joining Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour. While that might make planning a wedding challenging, Pearce certainly isn’t complaining.

“It’s such an exciting time for both of our families,” she told CMT. “And thankfully, we have so much in common, so we both agree on how we want our wedding to be. It’s a special time.”

Ray certainly isn’t taking a backseat to the plans, either.

“He’s way more into it than I thought he would be,” Pearce boasted of her upcoming groom.

Pearce and Ray quietly dated for a few months last year before announcing their romance over the summer. Neither star has a problem sharing their affection for each other with their fans.

“People always ask me, ‘Is it really as real as it is online?’ ” Pearce said. “And it really is. He really is that wonderful,” Pearce said. “It was worth every single heartbreak and failed relationship that I’d ever had. He’s the real deal, and I’m really lucky.”

While a date has yet to be announced, it will likely at least be after Pearce’s run with Aldean, which is, in many ways, the end of an era for her.

“I’m so excited,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I am a huge Aldean fan, I’m a huge Kane Brown fan. And obviously, I had a huge year of touring with so many of our male superstars last year. I made a joke that Aldean’s like the last one of the superstars that I need to tour with, and so I’m just really, really excited. I think he’s awesome, and I’m excited to just be able to be a part of that show.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis