Carly Pearce Announces Debut Album, ‘Every Little Thing’

Carly Pearce burst onto the country music scene this year with her single “Every Little Thing,” and the singer is hoping to make an even bigger splash with the release of her debut album this fall.

my entire life has been a constant journey of chasing being a country music artist. every challenge, every tear, every van ride to the next gig, every dream has led me to this moment. MY DEBUT ALBUM “EVERY LITTLE THING” WILL BE RELEASED OCTOBER 13TH!!!!!!! 😭❤ #everylittlething A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Titled Every Little Thing, Pearce’s first studio LP will arrive on Oct. 13 and was produced by busbee. The album features writers including busbee, Shane McAnally and Hillary Lindsey, as well as Pearce herself.

“Music is all I’ve ever known, all I’ve dreamed of, and now, more than I could have imagined growing up in Taylor Mill, Ky.,” Pearce said in a press release, via The Boot. “My journey has been long, but so worth it each time I hear “Every Little Thing” on the radio or sung back to me from a crowd. I’m so grateful and excited to share more of the songs I wrote alongside some of my biggest inspirations, and those where others penned the words of my story. I hope this album will be worth the wait … I know it has been for me!”

Pearce was signed by Big Machine Label Group earlier this year, and the singer shared the news of her debut album on Instagram Tuesday.

Pearce will hit the road this fall as part of Brett Young’s Caliville Tour. See the full tracklist for Every Little Thing below, via Rolling Stone.

1. “Hide The Wine” (Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey)

2. “Careless” (Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton)

3. “Every Little Thing” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)

4. “Everybody Gonna Talk” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Weisband)

5. “Catch Fire” (busbee, Natalie Hemby)

6. “If My Name Was Whiskey” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Shane McAnally)

7. “Color” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Laura Veltz)

8. “I Need A Ride Home” (Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, Hillary Lindsey)

9. “Doin’ It Right” (Carly Pearce, Oscar Charles, Allison Veltz)

10. “Feel Somethin’” (busbee, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally)

11. “You Know Where To Find Me” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)

12. “Honeysuckle” (busbee, Barry Dean, Hillary Lindsey)

13. “Dare Ya” (Carly Pearce, Joe Ginsberg, Allison Veltz)

