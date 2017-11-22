Lauren Alaina, Cam and More Country Stars to Perform at Macy’s Parade

Thanksgiving is just one day away, and country fans will likely see some familiar faces when they turn on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning.

Country singers including Cam, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans have been tapped to perform, and with the parade getting closer, fans are getting more details about what the stars will sing.

Lynch will sing his song “Small Town Boy,” which comes from his most recent album, Current Mood, Nashville Country Club shares. The outlet adds that Cam will perform her new single, “Diane,” which is the first track shared from her upcoming sophomore album. Cam will ride the Domino Sugar float as she performs the song, a gorgeous up-tempo number that was inspired by Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

Alaina and Evans will also perform during the event, although it’s not yet known what they’ll sing.

Additional performers include 98 Degrees, Sabrina Carpenter, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.

