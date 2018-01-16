Cale Dodds Has ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Latest ‘Take You Back’ Single

Cale Dodds might not be a household name yet, but he most likely soon will be. The singer-songwriter is already breaking the mold in country music, releasing two songs at a time in September, October and November, followed by the release of both “Like We Do”and “Take You Back” last week, along with a video for the latter tune.

It’s the video for “Take You Back” that reminded Dodds just how far he has already come.

“[It’s] full circle,” Dodds shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “The guitar that I’m using in the video for the single ‘Take You Back’ is the guitar that my grandfather had as a gift, and it was my dad’s dad. I’m from Columbus, Georgia. He was in the army in Columbus, Georgia.

“I don’t know why, but every time we went over to his house I’d just run into his back room and pick up the guitar and just try to hold it, try to strum it, try to make it make a noise,” Dodds continues. “It was just always out of tune because he couldn’t play it. My hands wouldn’t even fit around the neck. I would just beat it to death until he finally gave it to me.”

It was that guitar that Dodds first realized his love of music, igniting the fire in him to make it his full-time job, even though no one else in his family was as musically-inclined as he was.

“I wrote songs on it,” shares Dodds. “I was self-taught and played by ear. That’s the guitar that propelled my hunger for this career. My dad didn’t know it, but I flew to LA with that guitar to use it in the video, which was really cool, watching my dad watch it for the first time and realizing that. [My grandfather] had cancer and he passed away in 2011, I believe. He would have loved to see that too because since he didn’t use the guitar, at least it went to good use for me.”

The video, shot in Malibu, Calif. in both color and black-and-white, marks Dodds’ first official video. Although the video has a very laid-back, beach-themed vibe, Dodds says the day of the shoot was actually pretty tiresome.

“It was wild,” Dodds says. “We filmed from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and it was just nonstop all day. I love the way it turned out. They allowed me to have a little bit of creative control with the producer, Jack Guy,with the script, and it really reflected the song.I’m thankful, because there were a couple different versions that we were talking about, but I’m happy with the way it came out.”

