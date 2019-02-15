Watch Brothers Osborne’s Meaningful ‘I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)’ Video

Brothers Osborne just released a meaningful video for their latest single, “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” The black-and white video tells the fictitious story of a professional bull rider, who loses everything he loves due to addiction, only to ultimately gain it all back again.

“We’re very excited to release this emotional example of someone’s life being changed by another,” John Osborne said in a statement.

The video for “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” was directed by award-winning directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, who also directed Brothers Osborne‘s epic “It Ain’t My Fault” video. Both John and TJ make cameos in the video as well.

“We’re never truly ourselves without the ones we love.” TJ acknowledged. “The directors, Wes and Ryan, knocked this video out of the park. We’re beyond proud of this one.”

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” is the second single from Brothers Osborne’s latest Port Saint Joe album, which was just nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Album. The song is one of ten songs on the project, all recorded in the Florida town that became the name of the record.

“I think it started off as [producer] Jay [Joyce] kind of brought it up one time,” TJ recalled. “We were meeting about doing the record and he said, ‘Man, it would be cool to get out of Nashville. I’ve got a beach house that we can go to and just kind of shack up in.’ I think partly it started because he just wanted to get out himself. He had been in his own studio for so long that I think everyone just kind of needed a change of scene.

‘It kind of started off almost like a joke that turned into, within a couple of days we were like, ‘Why don’t we do that?’ It would be nice for us as well, and I thought it helped the creative process to get out of the bubble of Nashville,” he continued. “And fast forward a couple of months we’re loading up a U-Haul truck and taking it down to his beach house. It made no sense other than it being an awesome place to record. There was just sand everywhere. It got all in his beer, and we were in this house that was not made for recording at all, which was kind of part of the charm.”

Port Saint Joe ended up being something Brothers Osborne was incredibly proud of, even with its imperfections.

“There was a lot of bleed and none of the doors had any foam or any isolation to them,” said TJ. “It was really, really cool. It kind of felt like when you are playing music at home and you just love that jamming. You’re just sitting on your couch playing music, and I felt like that’s kind of what we captured.”

