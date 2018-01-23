Brothers Osborne Admit Nerves About Upcoming Route 91 Harvest Festival Grammy Tribute

Brothers Osborne will perform at the 2018 GRAMMYs, along with Eric Church and Maren Morris in a tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The duo, made up of John and TJ Osborne, admit they are already uneasy about taking the stage.

“There’s a lot of nerves around playing the GRAMMYs because you’re in front of the upper echelon of all genres there in one room,” TJ Osborne shared at a recent media event. “For me, I think the fact that it’s a tribute to those victims that it takes it off of that. I think I’ll be far more emotional than I will be nervous. That’s really my worry, just getting through the performance in that regard. It’s certainly an incredible honor to not only play the GRAMMYs but to do it for that occasion.”

Brothers Osborne acknowledge that performing with their musical peers does make it a bit less anxiety-inducing.

“We feel very, very fortunate to be able to play on the GRAMMYs,” John Osborne said. “Especially with Eric and Maren, who are two very good friends of ours. That will take a lot of the focus off of it, because there are nerves surrounding it.”

“The most important thing about that moment is honoring the victims and their families above all else,” he continued. “And I just hope that, at the end of the day, we can help heal something, at least a little bit.”

Brothers Osborne are nominated for a GRAMMY, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. Brothers Osborne will join Dierks Bentley on the road this summer, on Bentley’s 2018 Mountain High Tour. A list of all of Brothers Osborne’s upcoming shows is available on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrothersOsborne