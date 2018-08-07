Brothers Osborne Announce Headlining Tour Dates

Brothers Osborne are heading out on their own tour later this year! The duo, made up of siblings TJ and John Osborne, will wrap up their run as the opening act on Dierks Bentley‘s Mountain High Tour, and then launch their own tour, kicking off on August 26 in Charlottesville, Va.

The reigning ACM Vocal Duo of the Year are currently in the Top 30, and climbing, with their single, “Shoot Me Straight.” The song is the debut single from their sophomore Port Saint Joe album. The tune, like much of Port Saint Joe, was recorded live in the Florida town that became the project’s namesake.

“We had tracked that song a few different times over the two-week course of staying there, and one of the last nights we were there we had some friends all come down from Nashville and we just set up in the room,” John recalls of the tune. “It was late at night. We had all been drinking and partying a little bit, and [producer Jay Joyce] wanted us to get in front of our friends and jam, and that was the take. He wouldn’t let us fix anything. I’m glad that he didn’t because music these days it’s so perfect. I mean you can go back and fix everything all you want until the cows come home, but this record is a snapshot of just what happened.

“[In] the four minutes in time this is what happened and that’s it,” he continues. “And some of our favorite music listening to is that. It’s just a live moment that was captured in time and you can’t really recreate that.”

In addition to shows in the United States, Brothers Osborne will also perform in Canada and the UK. The Wild Feathers and Lucie Silvas (married to John Osborne), will serve as the opening acts. Dates can be found below. For ticket and venue information, visit BrothersOsborne.com.

Brothers Osborne – World Tour Dates:

Aug 26 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre

Aug 31 Laramie, WY – University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium

Sept 5 Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Oct 7 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct 17 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House*^

Oct 18 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Oct 19 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre*

Oct 20 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall*

Oct 21 Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre*

Oct 24 Saskatoon, SK – O’Brian’s Event Centre

Oct 25 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct 26 St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre^

Oct 27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee^

Oct 28 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live^

Nov 1 Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex*

Nov 2 Kitchener, ON – Elements*

Nov 3 London, ON – London Music Hall*

Nov 8 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Auditorium^

Nov 9 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre~

Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre^

Nov 25 Glasgow, Scotland O2 – Academy Glasgow+

Nov 27 Newcastle, England O2 – Academy Newcastle+

Nov 28 Manchester, England – Academy Manchester+

Nov 30 Nottingham, England – Rock City+

Dec 1 Porthcawl, Wales – Planet Rock Festival

Dec 2 London, England O2 – Kentish Town Forum+

* Support from The Wild Feathers

+ Support from Lucie Silvas

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer