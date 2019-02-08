Brooks & Dunn Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Reboot’ Duets Album

Brooks & Dunn just announced new music! The duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, will release their Reboot duets album this spring. The guys have already dropped two new remixes of their previous hits: “Brand New Man” with Luke Combs, and “Believe” with Kane Brown.

“The #Reboot is coming,” Brooks & Dunn shared on social media.

Combs joined the country stars on “Brand New Man,” which was their first single, released in 1991. The song, which was also the title track of their freshman album, landed at the top of the charts, kicking off a long run of No. 1 hits for the duo.

“This whole experience has been humbling to say the least. What a cool rush to hear somebody do one of your tunes in a unique way, and it still holds up,” Dunn announced on the band’s website. “That’s the greatest compliment you can get as an artist. People used to ask us all the time about the legacy we wanted to leave, and it’s honestly just that – you hope the music stands up over time. This is the first opportunity we’ve had to run it up a new flagpole…and it really flies.”

Brooks & Dunn put a lot of thought into who they wanted to include on their Reboot record, which will also include songs with Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Lanco, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth.

“They’re making their own music,” added Brooks. “But just like we did, they still remember and respect the music they grew up with. It makes you feel good that these acts were inspired by us in some small way.”

Brown, who just sang with one of his other musical heroes, Tim McGraw, in a pre-game show at Super Bowl LIII, sang “Believe” with the duo. That song was from Brooks & Dunn’s 2005 Hillbilly Deluxe record.

Brooks & Dunn previously revealed they are joining Season 16 of The Voice, as part of Team Blake.

“This just in…we’re joining [Team Blake] as Battles Advisors this season on The Voice!” they shared. “We’re coming for you Blake Shelton!”

Brooks & Dunn’s last studio album, Cowboy Town, was released in 2007. That record included “Put a Girl in It” and “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” their collaboration with Reba McEntire. In 2010, Brooks & Dunn performed their final show, after announcing one year prior that they were embarking on their final tour, The Last Rodeo.

In 2014, the men announced they would launch a Las Vegas residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, with McEntire. After both Brooks and Dunn took time off to pursue solo projects, the men found they were ready to work together again.

“The break offered a time to professionally get away from each other to re-evolve where we were as artists, people and musicians,” Brooks told Music Row. “We both went out and performed and got our thing back as individuals. I don’t think we had much intention of doing Brooks & Dunn again, because we had gone as far and high as we expected to go.

“After some time apart when Caesars came to us asking if we would like to do the residency, and especially with our dear friend and big sister Reba, we were like, ‘You know what? It would be fun to sing these songs again,’” he added.

Reboot will be available on April 5. Download both “Brand New Man” and “Believe” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller