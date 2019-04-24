Brittany Aldean Shares Tour of New House Progress

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are currently in the process of building a new home outside of Nashville, with the project set to be under construction for several more months.

On Tuesday, the couple visited the site, with Brittany giving fans a tour of the property on her Instagram Story. Spoiler alert — this house is massive.

She kicked things off with a view of the entryway, which features a massive set of double doors, a winding staircase and a large domed ceiling.

Next, Brittany shared a peek at a large outdoor porch area, which sits next to a koi pond that will lead to the pool. Like their previous home, Brittany shared that the new house will also have a bowling alley, which can be seen from the porch.

There will also be a screened-in area which features a fireplace and leads into the kitchen.

She also gave fans a view from the couple’s master bedroom, which currently faces a forest of lush greenery. The room will have a screened-in porch and will lead to a play yard for the pair’s two children together, 1-year-old son Memphis and 2-month-old daughter Navy.

As for Aldean’s part of the home, Brittany named that as the turkey she zoomed in on hanging out in the woods outside the couple’s bedroom.

“Right outside the bedroom window,” Aldean can be heard saying in the clip before his wife notes, “You ain’t gonna mess with that.”

Aldean is an avid hunter, but his wife isn’t a fan of the practice, so they’ve since come to a bit of a compromise, which Brittany explained during an appearance on Caroline Hobby’s podcast, Get Real.

“We’ve just come to the point where we just have to agree to disagree because I’m like, ‘I don’t agree with you hunting,’” she said. “He enjoys it, and it’s something that him and his dad used to do. So it’s just to the point where he doesn’t talk about it. It’s like it doesn’t exist because I’ll go crazy.”

As one would expect in a dream home, the house will feature a massive closet, which features a staircase and so much space that Brittany joked she won’t have enough clothes to fill it.

Judging by what we’ve seen from this home so far, it’s definitely going to be fit for country royalty.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2019