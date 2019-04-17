Brittany Aldean Says Meeting Husband Jason Made Her Want to Have Kids

Brittany Aldean and her husband, country singer Jason Aldean married in 2015, with the couple welcoming their first child together, son Memphis, in December 2018. In February, Aldean gave birth to daughter Navy, and while the former NBA dancer can’t get enough of her kids, she recently revealed that it was only after meeting her husband that she wanted to become a mom.

“When I met Jason and fell in love with him, I just wanted to start a family with him,” she told PEOPLE. “My mind changed completely. I knew I wanted to be a mom.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought I’d just own a lot of animals and be totally fine — like, ‘If I just have a bunch of bulldogs, I’ll be all good’” she added.

Now, Aldean is in full-on mom mode, and is thrilled to have welcomed her baby girl.

“Navy is going to be my little best friend that I take shopping and get my nails done with,” she said, joking that she plans to stay stylish so Navy wants to borrow her clothes. “I’m so excited to do all the girly things with her.”

Aldean also shared that she hopes her daughter will follow in Jason’s footsteps, noting, “I’m praying that Navy can sing!”

Navy will get to experience musical life early when Aldean takes her and Memphis on tour with Jason, though the mom of two explained that life on the road will have to wait a bit.

“[Navy]’s a little young right now so we may wait until towards the end of the year to go on the road with him, but that is our goal, to all be out there as a family so the kids can experience that life and see their dad perform,” Brittany said.

Babies on the bus is quickly becoming an Aldean family tradition, as Memphis also hit the road with Jason when he was young. In September, the “Girl Like You” singer told PEOPLE that he “never thought” his tour bus would be outfitted with two cribs one day.

“It’s got two cribs in the bus, which I never in the early days of my touring career thought I’d ever do that, but it’s different,” he said. “It’s a lot different now than it was the early part of my career. Things are settled down.”

“I got playpens sitting outside my bus on college football,” Jason added. “I’m watching college football and [Memphis] is in the playpen. That was never a thing early on, so it’s cool.”

Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl, and didn’t exactly have room for them when he was starting out in his career and traveled on a bus with his band.

“Back when [my daughters] were born, when I was touring I was on one bus with my whole band — there was 12 of us on a bus,” he told Taste of Country Nights. “So I wasn’t in a position to be able to carry them out a whole lot back then.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2019